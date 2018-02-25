Gwen Stefani and son tour St. Louis Saturday

ST. LOUIS, MO – Pop star Gwen Stefani stopped in St. Louis Saturday. Her Instagram story shows her taking her 11-year-old child Kingston to one of the funnest places in the United States. The two then stopped by one of the nation’s most sacred spaces to pray before presumably leaving town.

Blake Shelton played a concert at Scottrade Center Saturday night. Gwen and Blake have been together for the past two years. Stefani has made multiple appearances in the crowd at Shelton’s concerts.

Stefani went to the City Museum Saturday for a fun afternoon with her child. The two can be seen sliding through the building’s elaborate tunnels and exploring the space. They even stopped for a few selfies with the museum staff.

Kingston stops some kids waiting for the elevator and says, “Oh my God! It’s Gwen Stefani.”

They turn around and shrug. It appears they didn’t recognize the Grammy Award winning artist.

They left downtown and traveled west to the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis.

“We are about to stop and say a prayer at this gorgeous Catholic Cathedral in St. Louis,” said Stefani in the Instagram story.

The marveled at the large intricate mosaics inside the 104-year-old church. They are some of the largest in the western hemisphere.

It appears Stefani is back on the road. The final slide of her Instagram story shows the highway with Willie Nelson’s song, “On the road again” playing in the background.

