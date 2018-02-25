× Kansas City police identify man killed Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Kansas City police have identified a man killed in what detectives are investigating as a homicide.

Television station KMBC reports that police have identified the man as 46-year-old John McKenzie.

Officers were called to a home around 4 p.m. Friday for a disturbance and found McKenzie unresponsive on the floor. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Witnesses say they saw a man fleeing the area after the disturbance.

Police have not said how the victim died, but say a person of interest in the case turned himself in Saturday morning.