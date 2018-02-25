× Michelle Obama to release memoir in November

NEW YORK (AP) _ Michelle Obama’s memoir is coming out in November.

The former first lady tweeted Sunday that the book is called “Becoming.” She is calling her memoir a “deeply personal experience.”

She and her husband, former President Barack Obama, last year reached a joint agreement with Penguin Random House for their respective books. The deal is believed to be well in excess of $30 million.

Memoirs by former first ladies usually sell well and Michelle Obama’s memoir is highly anticipated. She is admired around the world and has never told her story at length. Her only previous book was a 2012 work on gardening, “American Grown.”

Barack Obama, who has written the million-sellers “Dreams from My Father” and “The Audacity of Hope,” has not yet scheduled his memoir.