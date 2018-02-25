Naked man on ATV goes on wild ride in Kansas City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAY COUNTY, MO – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office had an interesting Sunday afternoon when a naked man decided to take a road trip. The man led officers on a nearly two-hour chase through northern Kansas City suburbs on an all-terrain vehicle.

The pursuit took deputies along Missouri Highway 152, Interstate 435 and Missouri Highway 210.

At times the man was driving the wrong-way into oncoming traffic.

The man was taken into custody near the Cerner Corp. Riverport Campus just off I-435.

Police have not released the suspect’s identity.

The police activity you’ve been seeing along 152 Hwy, I-435 and now 210 Hwy is all because of a naked man riding a yellow ATV who refused to stop for police. 🚓 He’s now in custody. No dangerous instruments were found. pic.twitter.com/hH6cL5yiF2 — Clay County Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) February 25, 2018