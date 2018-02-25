Naked man on ATV goes on wild ride in Kansas City

Posted 10:15 pm, February 25, 2018, by , Updated at 10:13PM, February 25, 2018

CLAY COUNTY, MO – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office had an interesting Sunday afternoon when a naked man decided to take a road trip.  The man led officers on a nearly two-hour chase through northern Kansas City suburbs on an all-terrain vehicle.

The pursuit took deputies along Missouri Highway 152, Interstate 435 and Missouri Highway 210.

At times the man was driving the wrong-way into oncoming traffic.

The man was taken into custody near the Cerner Corp. Riverport Campus just off I-435.

Police have not released the suspect’s identity.