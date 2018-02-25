× Obama-linked alliance to offer grants for youth projects

CHICAGO (AP) _ Chicago community organizations will have the chance in March to apply for up to $500,000 in grants through former President Barack Obama’s My Brother’s Keeper Alliance.

The alliance is a nationwide project of the Obama Foundation. It put the word out Sunday that it’ll be looking for proposals for two-year plans to mentor boys and young men from minority communities, as well as to reduce youth violence.

The Chicago Tribune reports that formal requests for proposals will go out to groups in some 250 communities that were involved in the My Brother’s Keeper challenge in 2014. Smaller grants of up to $50,000 will also be available.

The number of grants that will be awarded wasn’t immediately clear. More details about the competition for grants are expected to be released soon.