Police investigating fatal shooting in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Mo. – A 35-year-old male who suffered from at least one gunshot wound died early Saturday morning in Berkeley.

At around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers from the City of Berkeley responded to a call for shots fired in the 8300 block of Hatina Drive.

When officers arrived, they started searching the area. They then received another call for a suspicious vehicle on Hatina Drive.

When officers located the suspicious vehicle, they discovered a man inside the car suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officers attempted life-saving techniques but the 35-year-old victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The City of Berkeley Police Department requested the assistance of the St. Louis County Police Department, and the incident is under investigation by our Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

The victim has not been identified yet and no other information is available at this time.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.​