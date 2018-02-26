× 2 wounded in shooting as crews cleaned Missouri comedy club

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say two people have been shot and wounded as a crew cleaned up after a Kansas City comedy club performance.

The Kansas City Star reports that the shooting happened early Sunday at the Stanford & Son’s Comedy Club in the city’s downtown. One victim was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, while another arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle and was listed in serious condition.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

The club’s comedy promoter, Craig Glazer, said a cleaning crew was inside at the time and might have had a side door open. He said it was not known if someone planned to rob the club or had other intentions.

Information from: The Kansas City Star