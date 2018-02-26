Ambush soccer player transported to the hospital after ingesting an unknown substance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO - The St. Louis Ambush Soccer Team confirms one of its players was rushed to the hospital after ingesting an unknown substance. The CEO confirmed to FOX 2 that the team went out to celebrate the end of the season on Sunday night.

The statement said in part, players and staff celebrated the end of the 2018 season at an off-site establishment. The party broke up between 11:00 p.m. and midnight. Following that, a few individuals continued their evening at a different establishment in the St. Louis metro area. At some point, one of our players was transported to a hospital after ingesting an unknown substance. "

EMS confirm a white male was taken from Pepper Lounge in downtown St. Louis around 1:45 a.m. They also confirm he was treated and released from the hospital.

A statement from the team's CEO, Shelly Clark, went on to say the team has a strict policy regarding substance use and professional conduct with the Ambush. Clark said in a statement that the team’s current number one concern is the health and safety of the team's players.