Assisted living administrator says he’s stranded at facility and running out of supplies

ELSBERRY, MO - An assisted living center administrator says he`s stranded with residents he cannot care for. Now he says he`s running out of food for his patients.

We visited Bristol Manor in Elsberry, MO and found a 21-year-old left solely in charge of an entire assisted living center. He cannot leave without putting residents in danger. He cannot sleep.

Reed Armistead said he got a job as a housekeeper at Bristol Manor Assisted Living. Then he said his boss left him with a note, which he read in part – “You probably could have guessed by now but I am not coming back. If you do walk out or leave without certified staff, corporate will report you to the State and you will be placed on an EDL list and possible jail time.”

At 21-years-old, Armistead says he is the only person taking care of four patients.

He told me, “I wasn`t certified or trained to do any of this. I mean I had no clue how to do anything really.”

On top of administrative duties, he must cook, clean, do laundry and give medication. He said, “I didn`t know how to get the refills.”

He says he`s been doing it all since January 19th with no day off and no time to sleep.

He said, “I have to wake up every couple hours to make sure they`re ok. We recently had a fall and you know there`s been times I`ve only gotten four hours of sleep the whole week.” He added, “To take care of all of these people and do all the things they expect me to do and not really give me the ability to do it, It`s crazy. I still don`t believe it.

Armistead said he’s now running out of supplies. He took is in a supply closet to show us, “There`s no lights in here. No milk. This is where all the milk and bread would be. Here`s the deep freezer which is practically empty.”

He was recently in Boy Scouts. He says his oath keeps him here, rather than calling police or regulators to shut it down.

Armistead said, “I didn`t want to force them all to leave and be redistributed. They`re really nice people and seem to like each other and have a good time and they don`t deserve that.”

He says he emailed corporate offices two weeks ago, writing in part, “I will not allow this company to continue to take money from these people when they aren`t getting anything but the bare minimum.” He said no one answered.

Bristol Manor`s website shows 60 facilities in Missouri with a home base in Sedalia. He says a district manager promised to send help and did. He explained, “They found one person and they immediately left. I mean they didn`t want to be in this situation.”

He said a 2nd person couldn`t get certified and a third? He said, “He called me in the morning and said ‘I can`t show up.”

Armistead added, “On a week where I had staff I was still working 120 hours every week.”

So, his fiancé pitches in.

Armistead said, “She has her own 40-hour a week job… the only one who`s been there the whole time.”

He said he must break the rules to survive, “We don`t have milk or bread right now and there`s no physical way for me to leave without breaking the rules so I would either have to break the rules and leave them here or ask her to go again.”

I spoke to three residents - all who seemed happy. One woman told me quote “I hope corporate can get it together.” The company doesn’t have much time because Armistead said he cannot do this much longer.

He said, “I had to put my 60-day notice in just so I could attend my own wedding'

We contacted Bristol Manor for a response this morning. The Sr. Vice President called to say assisted living centers don't have the same regulations as nursing homes and the residents are self-sufficient. She said Armistead never directly called her for help and that quote "There are procedures for things he did not do."

Armistead called me to say he finally heard back from someone at corporate and that they told him help was on the way.