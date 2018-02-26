× Bicentennial-themed program to boost math, science pursuits

AURORA, Ill. (AP) _ Illinois Bicentennial coordinators are announcing a three-year program to encourage students in low-income areas to pursue careers in technology, medicine, education and business.

Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti (san-gwih-NEH’-tee) and Deputy Gov. Leslie Munger announced the “Illinois Bicentennial STEM Fusion” campaign Friday at the Illinois Math and Science Academy.

Applications for the program are due April 13. It’s an outgrowth of the IMSA Fusion and STEM student enrichment program. It encourages math and science pursuits among students who are under-represented in those fields.

Abbot and Wintrust are the presenting sponsors of the Bicentennial STEM Fusion campaign. Additional support is coming from Boeing, Ingredion and Motorola.

Illinois celebrates its 200th birthday on Dec. 3.