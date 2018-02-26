Blues trade forward, St. Louis native Stastny to Jets

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The St. Louis Blues have traded St. Louis native Paul Stastny to the Winnipeg Jets. President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced the trade today.

The club has acquired forward Erik Foley as well as a conditional 2018 first-round pick and a conditional 2020 fourth-round pick in exchange for the veteran forward.

Foley, 20, was drafted by the Jets in 2015 and has collected 87 points (37 goals, 50 assists) in 104 career games for Providence College. The 6’0″, 185-pound forward won a gold medal with the United States at the 2017 World Junior Championships.

Stastny, 32, has posted 40 points (12 goals, 28 assists) and 14 penalty minutes in 63 games for the Blues this season. The 6’0, 193-pound forward has performed in 12 NHL seasons including stints with Colorado and St. Louis, accumulating 633 points (216 goals, 417 assists) and 380 penalty minutes in 805 career NHL regular season games.