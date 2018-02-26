× Dunkin’ Donuts selling Girl Scout cookie coffees

ST. LOUIS, MO —There is another way you can get your fix if you love Girl Scout cookies, you can drink them.

Starting Monday at all Dunkin Donuts coffee cafes choose from three flavors of thin mints, coconut caramels (which will taste like Samoas) and classic peanut butter cookie, which is inspired by do-si-dos.

Each option will be available as a hot or iced coffee, latte, macchiato, frozen coffee or frozen hot chocolate. They will be available through may.