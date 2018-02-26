Extremely rare yellow cardinal spotted in Alabama backyard

Shelby County, Al – An extremely rare yellow cardinal has been spotted in Alabama. Photographer Jeremy Black was able to capture an image of the bird that is “one in a million.” That picture has gone viral on social media.

Auburn University biology professor tells AL.com that the bird in the photograph is an adult male in the same species as the common red cardinal. The bird carries a genetic mutation that causes its normally red feathers to be a bright yellow instead. There are probably only two to three of these birds in the United States and Canada.

The cardinal was first spotted in Charlie Stephenson’s backyard bird feeder in Alabaster, Alabama. Her video posted to Facebook was the first to draw attention to the bird.

Professional photographer, Jeremy Black is friends with Stephenson. He saw her post and was able to photograph the bird. She says that the same rare bid keeps coming back to her feeder.