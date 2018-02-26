× Former Boy Scout volunteer charged with child molestation

ST. LOUIS – A Boy Scout volunteer has been charged with videotaping and photographing himself as he molested two children at his St. Louis County home.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 49-year-old Jonathan Askew was charged Friday with promoting and possessing child pornography, statutory sodomy and attempted statutory sodomy. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Christine Rasure, of the Greater St. Louis Area Council of Boy Scouts of America, confirmed Monday that Askew was a volunteer with the organization. She provided no details on when or how he was involved with the group. Rasure described the allegations that Askew molested a 4- and 6-year-old as “abhorrent” in a statement.

Askew is a former Missouri corrections officer. A Department of Corrections spokesman said Askew resigned in January 2014.

