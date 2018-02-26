Get ready for Bark in the Park in May

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Baseball season is almost here, so while the Cardinals prepare for the season in Spring Training, it's time for you and your pup to get ready for this year's Bark in the Park.

Dr. Travis Arndt from Animal Medical Center of Mid-America and Shana Cook from Humane Society of Missouri talk about the upcoming event.

Bark in the Park will be held on Saturday, May 19, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Forest Park.

Presented by Purina, the event is the largest dog festival in the Midwest and an event the whole family can enjoy. The festival includes a 5k race and a 1-mile Walk for Animals, so break out those leashes and have fun outside with your favorite companion.

While all dogs are welcome to join their people for the 5k race or 1-mile walk, discuss with your veterinarian whether your furry friend is in adequate physical condition for the events. Older dogs, or those with health concerns, may want to stick to other Bark in the Park festivities.

If you're concerned about your dog's health while exercising, make an appointment with our team at the Animal Medical Center of Mid-America via www.amcma.org or by calling 314-951-1534.

To celebrate 25 years of Bark in the Park, registration is only $25 per person until April 30. Kids 12 & under and dogs are free! Registration includes an official Bark in the Park t-shirt.

For more information or to register, visit hsmo.org/bark.

All proceeds benefit the Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Fund, dedicated to investigating, healing and preventing animal abuse.