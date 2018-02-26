× Grand jury investigation of Greitens ‘ongoing’

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A St. Louis grand jury’s investigation of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens isn’t complete, even though an indictment was issued last week.

Susan Ryan, a spokeswoman for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, said Monday that the grand jury investigation of the Republican governor is “ongoing.” There is no timetable for when it will be complete, and Ryan declined to say what else the grand jury is investigating.

Greitens was indicted Thursday on felony invasion of privacy. The charge stems from an extramarital affair he had with his St. Louis hairdresser starting in March 2015, before he was elected.

Prosecutors allege Greitens took a compromising photo of the woman without her consent. Greitens has admitted to the affair but says no crime was committed.