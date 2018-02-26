× Hillsboro Mayor resigns before impeachment hearing

HILLSBORO, MO – FOX2 has confirmed that Hillsboro Missouri Mayor Dennis Bradley resigned his post earlier tonight, rather than be impeached, just a few weeks after a run-in with a sheriff’s deputy.

His resignation came prior to what was supposed to have been an impeachment hearing tonight.

Bradley got into an altercation with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy earlier this month after challenging the deputy to a fight and poked him in the chest.

Despite the arrest, Bradley has yet to be officially charged with a crime.

He did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment tonight.