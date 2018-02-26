× Lake County Jail inmates complete survey on drug addiction

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) _ Hundreds of Lake County Jail inmates have completed a survey on drug addiction to help county officials fight the opioid crisis.

Sheriff Mark Curran says the Lake Forest Graduate School of Management created the confidential eight-page survey. Inmates answered questions about why they were incarcerated and whether they abused illicit substances.

He says 430 inmates out of 540 at the jail agreed to participate.

Curran says said the questionnaire will show underlying root causes of why a person turns to substance abuse.

A Lake Forest school team is compiling survey results. The answers will help the jail determine which programs might best assist inmates struggling to overcome addiction.

Almost 65 percent of those incarcerated nationwide are considered to have a substance-abuse problem.