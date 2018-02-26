× Man hospitalized after fire at eastern Iowa home

CASCADE, Iowa (AP) _ Authorities say a man was hospitalized after a fire at his home in eastern Iowa’s Dubuque County.

Firetrucks were dispatched a little before 12:30 a.m. Saturday to the house in Cascade. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Anthony Arensdorf was taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and minor burns.

The fire cause is being investigated. Damage to the house was estimated at $50,000.