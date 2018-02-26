× MidAmerica Airport to start charging for parking this spring

MASCOUTAH, IL – Soon, flyers will no longer be able to park for free at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport. Starting April 2, 2018, the airport will start charging for parking to help defray maintenance costs for their parking lots and provide funding for other needed Airport improvements.

The first hour of parking will be free, allowing those using the airport to pick up and drop off travelers to use the parking lot rather than parking in front of the terminal. It will cost $1.00 per hour after that with a maximum daily cost to travelers of just $5.00 per day.

MidAmerica Airport has contracted with Republic Parking System to manage the new parking system and also provide staffing.

Travelers will be able to pay at one of the six payment machines located inside the Airport Terminal building. Two of these machines will accept cash and all six will accept credit card payments. Customers can also pay with a credit card when leaving the parking lot.