Missouri House panel formed to investigate Gov. Greitens 

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A special panel of seven Missouri House members will investigate allegations against Gov. Eric Greitens following his indictment on a felony invasion-of-privacy charge related to an extramarital affair.

House Speaker Todd Richardson said the panel announced Monday will include five Republicans and two Democrats. It will be led by Republican Rep. Jay Barnes, a Jefferson City attorney.

Barnes pledged a "fair, thorough and timely" investigation "without any pre-ordained results."

Greitens is accused of taking a photo of a woman in a compromising position and transmitting it to a computer. He has admitted to an affair, but his attorney says he is innocent of invasion of privacy.

A pair of Republican House members said Thursday that they had gathered signatures from about a dozen GOP lawmakers calling for Greitens' resignation.