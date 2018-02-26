× Missouri House passes expansion of abortion consent law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The Missouri House has passed legislation requiring notice to be given to both custodial parents when a minor is seeking an abortion.

The House voted 113-37 Monday to send the legislation to the Senate.

Missouri law already requires the written consent of one parent or guardian before girls younger than 18 can have abortions. The bill would require the consenting parent to provide written notice to the other custodial parent or guardian, but wouldn’t require the consent of the second parent.

The legislation contains exceptions, such as when the other parent has been convicted of a sexual offense or cannot be located.

Similar proposals also have passed the House each of the previous two years but died in the Senate.

Abortion bill is HB 1383