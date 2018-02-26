× Missouri man given 30 years for killing girlfriend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) – A Springfield man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing his girlfriend in January 2017.

Forty-year-old Shawn Turner was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. Turner admitted he shot 31-year-old Kristi Spurlock after an argument in their west Springfield home.

Turner was originally charged with first-degree murder.

The Springfield News-Leader reports court documents say Turner told police he shot Spurlock three or four times during an argument over money. He then shot himself and fell asleep.

Turner also pleaded guilty to armed criminal action and illegal possession of a firearm. He was given 3-year and 7-year sentences that will be served concurrently.

