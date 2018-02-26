Mo. lawmakers could begin Gov. Greitens impeachment process

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Missouri lawmakers could begin the impeachment process against Governor Eric Greitens. A special House Committee could be formed to investigate the governor, as early as today.

The impeachment process begins when a house member files a resolution to begin an investigation. A special committee would be appointed to handle that investigation. They would decide whether or not to recommend articles of impeachment to the full house.

Greitens was indicted by a St. Louis grand jury on Thursday on one felony count of invasion of privacy. He's accused of taking a compromising photo of a woman with whom he was having an affair in 2015, before he was governor, without her permission.

Greitens says he committed no crime and blamed St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner for the indictment, calling her a ``reckless liberal prosecutor.''

A couple of actions that could take place today in MO House of Reps may signal beginning of potential impeachment proceedings against indicted Gov. Eric Greitens.

(2)...name members to a special committee to handle that investigation. There would be 5 lawmakers on that committee- 3 Republicans and 2 Democrats. That committee would decide whether to bring articles of impeachment before full House. — Chris Regnier (@chrisregniertv) February 26, 2018