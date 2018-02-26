News charges against Alorton mayor, could force her from office if convicted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALORTON, IL - You Paid For It takes a hard look at the mayor of the tiny hard pressed village of Alorton in the Metro East.

The Mayor Joann Reed pled guilty to criminal charges several years ago.

She was accused of allowing a cell phone into the Alorton Village Jail for a relative.

She was kicked out of office after that guilty plea.

But because of a special Illinois law for first-time offenders, she was able to get her record wiped clean.

Reed ran for Mayor of Alorton again and won.

The Mayor told You Paid For It investigator Elliott Davis that she was the best person for the job.

Certainly, prosecutors don't think so.

They've hit her with three new charges including violating the Whistleblower Act, and Felony Vote Buying.

The St. Clair County States Attorney told me if these charges stick and she gets convicted, she will have to vacate the office.

The Reed says she's confident she'll beat the charges.