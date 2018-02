× O’Fallon Police train for active shooter situation

O’FALLON, MO – In the wake of the deadly school shooting in Florida the O’Fallon Missouri Police are training Monday for a similar situation. They’ll use a new training simulator at police headquarters, using footage from Fort Zumwalt West and Fort Zumwalt North high schools.

Police will train on dealing with two different school shooting scenarios. School officials will be there as well to monitor the police training.