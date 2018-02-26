× Officer shoots, wounds man following Chicago traffic stop

CHICAGO (AP) _ Authorities say a police officer shot and wounded a man who fled from a traffic stop in Chicago.

A police statement says officers were conducting a narcotics investigation Sunday night when they stopped a vehicle on the city’s South Side. Police say they ordered a man out of the vehicle, but he pushed an officer and fled. Police say he was shot following a brief foot chase.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in serious but stable condition. The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.