Official warns of tax return fraud, scams as deadline nears

JONESBORO, Ill. (AP) _ A southern Illinois prosecutor is warning the public about identity theft and other scams associated with April’s tax deadline.

The Southern Illinoisan reports Union County State’s Attorney Tyler Edmonds says tax return fraud has been reported in the county.

Edmonds says that tax return fraud often happens when someone uses a stolen identity to file a tax return in someone else’s name. The thief then receives the tax refund that the victim should be getting.

Edmonds says people filing taxes should take steps to protect documents with identifying information.

The IRS also is warning people about phone scams, in which scam artists impersonate IRS agents and threaten people with arrest or deportation.

