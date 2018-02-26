× Pardon request cites same argument as Greitens

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A man convicted of invasion of privacy in Missouri 19 years ago is asking Gov. Eric Greitens for a pardon, using the same argument that the governor’s lawyers are using in the effort to dismiss an indictment of Greitens.

A St. Louis grand jury last week indicted the Republican governor on felony invasion of privacy. In 1999, Paul Henreid was convicted of invasion of privacy in St. Louis for secretly filming sex partners.

Henreid’s attorney, Al Watkins, says it would be “hypocritical” for Greitens to reject the pardon request. An email message left Monday with Greitens’ spokesman was not immediately returned.

Henreid’s trial attorneys argued that the law was aimed at “peeping Toms,” not someone engaged in a consensual relationship. Greitens’ attorneys made a similar argument in the motion to dismiss.