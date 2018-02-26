× Police: 2 young girls wounded in shooting at traffic light

CHICAGO (AP) _ Police say two young siblings have been shot and wounded while riding in a vehicle that stopped at a traffic light in Chicago.

Police say in a statement that the girls were in good condition after being taken to a hospital on Sunday night following the shooting in the city’s Hermosa neighborhood. The shots reportedly came from another vehicle. The shooting is under investigation.

Police initially said the girls were 4 and 14 years old, but the Chicago Tribune reports they were ages 6 and 13. The newspaper says their 19-year-old sister was driving them home from a self-service laundry and a 17-year-old sibling also was in the vehicle.