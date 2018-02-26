Rare identical triplets born at Kansas City hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say a rare set of identical triplets have been delivered at a Kansas City hospital.

Dr. Josh Petrikin says the boys _ Ron, Elkanah, and Abishai _ were “doing wonderfully” under observation in Truman Medical Center’s neonatal intensive care unit after their delivery Thursday. Researchers have found that identical triplets occur in about 20 or 30 of every million births.

The Kansas City Star reports that their parents, Nicole and Caleb Choge, of Ottawa, Kansas, already have a 2-year-old son. Caleb Choge says he, his wife and their toddler prayed for another child and that “God answered everybody’s prayer: one, two and three.”

Until recently, the family lived in Kenya, where Caleb Choge is from and was working as a pilot. They moved to be closer to Nicole Choge’s family.

