ST. LOUIS, MO — St. Clair County salutes 36 students for promoting understanding among all races and ethnic groups.

The Center of Racial Harmony hosted an awards ceremony on Sunday in Belleville. Teachers selected the students who throughout the year embraced the values of racial harmony. Each honoree was chosen for their outstanding qualities of character.

The theme of the ceremony was Building Bridges to Peace and Harmony.