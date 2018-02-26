US Marshal shot in north St. Louis County; suspect barricaded

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — A US Marshal was shot Monday morning while serving a search warrant in the north St. Louis County municipality of Glasgow Village. A source tells FOX 2 that the officer is, "OK." He was shot in the chest, but a bulletproof vest stopped the bullet. The officer is currently at the hospital for observation.

Officers with the Fugitive Task Force were serving the warrant at a home in the 10300 block of Durness Monday morning. The suspect is wanted for first-degree assault and domestic assault. The US Marshalls Service tells FOX 2 that the suspect fired shots at the officers when they exited their vehicles.

The US Marshals returned fire. The suspect is currently barricaded inside the home. St. Louis County Police, Bellefontaine Police and the US Marshalls and the suspect are currently engaged in a standoff. They have weapons pointed at the home.

There is a heavy police presence in the area. Staging for the incident is located nearby.

