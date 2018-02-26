Webster holds 3rd Annual Diversity & Inclusion Conference

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Webster University will host its 3rd Annual Diversity & Inclusion Conference on Feb. 28 and March 1.

President Elizabeth Stroble joins us to talk about the event.

The event is free and the public is invited. The conference is designed to share experiences, research, and emerging trends to create communities that embrace diversity.

There will be panel discussions and interactive performances to deepen our understanding of one another and help to elevate the conversation.

The conference will be in the Luhr Building at Webster University, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, visit webster.edu/conversations or call 800-981-9801.