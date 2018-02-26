Win PREMIUM tickets to see Keith Urban!

Four-time Grammy Award winner Keith Urban will bring his “GRAFFITI U WORLD TOUR 2018” to St. Louis on Friday, June 15 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. The tour will feature special guest Kelsea Ballerini as Urban’s supporting act. FOX 2 is giving away a pair of tickets EVERY DAY this week including one grand prize winner receiving a pair of LOWER LEVEL premium seats plus a parking pass!

Urban’s shows have become concert events that electrify. They’re unexpected, if not unpredictable, and have been hailed by media around the world as a “concert experience not to be missed.” The tour will feature many of Urban’s 23 #1 songs, as well as brand new songs that have never been performed live and an all-new concert production that promises to be as spectacular as never before.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 2 at 10am at Ticketmaster.com.

Contest rules