Alton Illinois wins $500,000 and season on reality TV show

ST. LOUIS, MO — Alton, Illinois is the winner of the Small Business Revolution – Main Street season three contest. The St. Louis area city was among the top 5 candidates. People from the area voted to help the city win the reality show featuring area businesses. The HULU show’s creators will shoot the entire third season in Alton and will invest $500,000 to improve six businesses.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker said in a past report that the honor is a testament to the city’s ability to reinvent itself throughout its more than 200-year history.

“I think you’re seeing in our young folks right now that entrepreneurial spirit this city’s always had: coming back out, repurposing buildings that have sat vacant for decades, different visions, different businesses,” he said. “The entrepreneurial spirit this city has is alive and well here.”

Alton beat out thousands of other cities. The last two seasons were taped in Wabash, Indiana and Bristol Borough, Pennsylvania.