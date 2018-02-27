× Charges filed in fatal University City shooting

CLAYTON, MO – The St. Louis County Prosecutor has filed charges in a fatal shooting in University City, MO in late January. Zackary Ward, 26, has been charged with first-degree Murder and Assault and two counts of Armed Criminal Action. He is being held without bond at the St. Louis City Justice Center on an unrelated weapons violation.

On January 31, 2018, University City police responded to the 1200 block of Meyer after a call for a shooting. Officers discovered two gunshot wound victims, a man and a woman, who were rushed to the hospital. The two victims were sitting inside a car when shots were fired at it.

Allen Young, 27, of University City was struck multiple times and died at the hospital. The woman was struck once and was in critical condition.