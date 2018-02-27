× Charity donor list emailed to Greitens camp

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A newly publicized email is shedding more light on how Gov. Eric Greitens’ campaign obtained a donor list belonging to a veterans charity he founded.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Tuesday that it had obtained an email showing that The Mission Continues donor list was sent to Greitens’ campaign staffers Michael Hafner and Danny Laub in January 2015 by Krystal Taylor.

Taylor’s LinkedIn profile says she was a vice president at the Greitens Group and had previously worked for the Mission Continues.

The Associated Press reported in October 2016 that Greitens’ campaign had obtained the donor list and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars from people on it.

Greitens’ campaign paid an Ethics Commission fine last year for failing to report its receipt of the list.