ST. LOUIS, MO — Chesterfield police are setting up a new crime-fighting tool, a community camera program. The department hopes homeowners and businesses with surveillance cameras will register their cameras to help with criminal investigations.

If a crime occurs in a certain area police will have a database of camera locations to check for possible clues or evidence.

Chesterfield Police Captain Mike Thompson explains how it works.

Sign up for the program here