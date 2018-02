× City detectives called to fatal shooting on MLK

ST. LOUIS – Late Tuesday afternoon St. Louis city homicide detectives were called to Martin Luther King for a shooting.

Police say a male in his 30’s was shot multiple times in a vehicle. A 9-year-old child in the vehicle was also injured by flying glass.

The male victim was transported to the hospital for treatment but late died from his wounds.

The child was treated for her injuries at the scene.

An investigating is ongoing.