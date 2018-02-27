Contact 2 scores $6,000 resolution for Lake St. Louis man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE ST. LOUIS, MO -- “It was ugly. It was beat up. I got it for $1,000. The doors didn’t work. The windows didn’t work. The engine smoked. It was a hooptie, but this was the exact truck I always wanted,” said Rick Conley.

But beauty is in the eye of the beholder and Rick Conley had a vision for his truck. Five years after he bought it, it’s his supped-up pride and joy. And his kids love it too!

“They don’t understand it costs me $20 to start it! Everywhere we go it’s ‘Monster truck daddy? No baby, we’re going to take the car. No, monster truck!’” added Conley.

Rick says the cost of keeping the truck running went way up around Thanksgiving after he took it to this Lake St. Louis Firestone Complete Auto Care.

“As I left their parking lot, my vehicle was shooting oil everywhere. I got about a half mile down the road and my engine exploded,” added Conley.

$6,000 worth of damage later, Rick says Firestone wasn’t willing to make things right.

“Their actual final answer was we’re not going to help you. Get your truck off our property. And that’s when I called you guys.” said Conley.

A Contact 2 volunteer took the case and contacted Firestone. It wasn’t long before we had good news to share with Rick.

“And as I’m talking to him, Firestone was calling me to beg my forgiveness. They were so sorry. They got me in a rental car immediately.” said Conley.

And quickly started the process of replacing Rick’s engine. A Firestone representative offered us this statement and claimed the company was already in the process of resolving the issue before we got involved. Rick believes otherwise.

"I don't know where I'd be without you guys. FOX 2 is where it's at. That's what's up." added Conley.

With his truck back in service, he has a parting piece of parenting advice.

“You want to know the best way to keep your kids from drugs? Get them involved in cars. They’ll have no money for anything else,” said Conley.