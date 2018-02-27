Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…WEDNESDAY…FEBRUARY 28, 2018

The year is flying…the last day of February and still a Spring look and feel…clouds with scattered showers maybe a small storm storm…breezy and still mild…mild with showers into the night…ending early Thursday morning…clearing skies during the day Thursday…cooler…about 50 for the high with a slow drop during the afternoon…also windy on Thursday…quiet times Friday and over the weekend…in the 50’s for highs…more rain Sunday night into Monday.