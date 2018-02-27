× Day care operator takes plea deal in death of toddler

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) _ A Waterloo woman has taken a plea deal in the death of a toddler at her in-home daycare.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that 43-year-old Amy Hangartner entered Alford pleas Monday to the neglect of a dependent person and to child endangerment. The second count of child endangerment was dropped in exchange for her pleas. Under an Alford plea, a person doesn’t admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a conviction.

Prosecutors say 18-month-old Brody Harrelson was found unresponsive and later died in June 2015 after Hangartner put him in an infant car seat and left him unattended in a closet to nap. Brody apparently slid down in the seat and a strap became stretched over his neck. An autopsy determined he died of mechanical or positional asphyxia.

Information from: Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier