DVD Tuesday – See the Noms Before the Oscars!

February 27, 2018

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Several movies nominated for this year's Academy Awards are on DVD today, and a few classics, too. Kevin previews: Coco, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Darkest Hour, Murder on the Orient Express, Birdman of Alcatraz, Great Balls of Fire, and Hair.