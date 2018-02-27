× Fatal crash closes northbound Route 3 in Columbia, IL

COLUMBIA, IL – A serious crash between an SUV and a dump truck at around 12:30pm Tuesday has sent several children to the hospital. The Republic-Times reports that police, fire, and EMS are at the accident o Route 3 near the McDonald’s in Columbia.

There are reports of multiple injuries. Three children were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries isn’t known at this time. Three other children involved in the accident only had minor injuries.

The conditions of the drivers of both the dump truck and the SUV are not known at this time. The Monroe County Coroner was dispatched to the area.

Accident reconstruction is on the scene. Northbound Route 3 is expected to be closed for several hours.

Fatal crash in Columbia, IL – @BommaritoAuto SkyFOX Helicopter over the scene https://t.co/L9bQT7UUH5 — FOX2now (@FOX2now) February 27, 2018