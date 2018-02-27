Father and son deliver Cardinals, Red Sox line-up cards

FORT MYERS, FL – A father-son moment before the Cardinals and Red Sox spring training game Tuesday. St. Louis Manager Mike Matheny and his son, Tate Matheny, a Boston outfield prospect, delivered each team’s line-up cards to umpires at home plate. The Cardinals went on to beat the Red Sox 6-1.

Tate played baseball at Westminster Christian Academy in Town & Country, MO, winning back-to-back state titles in 2011 and 2012. The Cardinals selected him in the 23rd round of the 2012 Draft, but he chose to honor his commitment to Missouri State University.

Boston selected Matheny in the fourth round of the 2015 Draft.

Cool father-son moment before today’s game! #RedSox prospect, Tate Matheny, and his dad, @Cardinals Manager Mike Matheny, delivered the lineup cards. pic.twitter.com/SNGFZA9esK — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 27, 2018