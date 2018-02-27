Firefighters issue hilarious warning after finding embarrassed teen stuck in child’s swing

ST. LOUIS, MO — The East Alton Fire Department has some advice for teens after discovering an embarrassing situation.

Firefighters posted an image of a broken child’s swing to Facebook Monday night. In the caption, they say a teen got stuck in a child’s swing in Van Preter Park.

They freed the teen by removing the seat from the swing’s chains. The teen was embarrassed but uninjured.

The East Alton Fire Department writes, “Today’s PSA: If you’re not a child, you shouldn’t try to use the child-size swing, even if your friend dares you to.”