Gateway arch releases new logo before museum grand re-opening

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Gateway Arch will be reopening the museum and visitor center this summer after a major renovation. The arch has a new logo to go along with the new look and name.

“With the grand opening of the Museum at the Gateway Arch on July 3, we are excited to introduce another new beginning for the Arch. This logo honors the many unique views the monument provides and ushers in a new era of re-imagined experiences for visitors to the Arch,” writes Bi-State Development’s Dave Sanders.

Apparel, gifts and memorabilia with the new logo will soon be available for purchase in The Arch Store (located in the Gateway Arch lobby), the gift shop at the Riverboats at

the Gateway Arch and online at shop.jnpa.com.

More information: www.gatewayarch.com