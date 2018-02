× Gateway Motorsports Park holding job fairs

ST. LOUIS, MO — Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois is hiring. The park is the home of Indy car, NASCAR, NHRA racing and the Bommarito Automotive 500.

Several seasonal and part-time jobs are available, including ticketing, ushers, security, guest services and even track announcers.

There’s a job fair at the park from 5pm to 8pm Tuesday and another one on Saturday from 9am to 1pm.