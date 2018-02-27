× Greitens attorneys question Michigan firm’s role

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Attorneys for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens are questioning why St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner hired a private company out of Michigan to perform the investigation that led to his indictment, rather than relying on St. Louis police.

Greitens’ attorneys in a court filing Tuesday cited documents showing that Enterra LLC of Rochester Hills, Michigan, conducted the investigation connected to the Republican governor’s affair with a woman in 2015 before he was elected.

A grand jury on Thursday indicted Greitens on one count of invasion of privacy for taking a partially nude photo of the woman without her consent.

Attorney Edward L. Dowd Jr. says he obtained documents through a Freedom of Information Act request showing that at least $10,000 has already been paid to Enterra.

It’s unclear why an outside firm was used for the investigation instead of St. Louis police. Messages seeking comment from a spokeswoman for Gardner were not immediately returned.

9:30 a.m.

A newly publicized email is shedding more light on how Gov. Eric Greitens’ campaign obtained a donor list belonging to a veterans charity he founded.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Tuesday that it had obtained an email showing that The Mission Continues donor list was sent to Greitens’ campaign staffers Michael Hafner and Danny Laub in January 2015 by Krystal Taylor.

Taylor’s LinkedIn profile says she was a vice president at the Greitens Group and had previously worked for the Mission Continues.

The Associated Press reported in October 2016 that Greitens’ campaign had obtained the donor ist and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars from people on it.

Greitens’ campaign paid an Ethics Commission fine last year for failing to report its receipt of the list.

12 a.m.

The Missouri House has formed a special panel of seven lawmakers to investigate Gov. Eric Greitens following his indictment on an invasion-of-privacy charge.

The committee will have subpoena power as it determines whether to initiate impeachment proceedings against the Republican governor. Its work will be separate from the criminal proceedings in St. Louis.

Committee Chairman Jay Barnes on Monday pledged a “fair, thorough and timely” investigation “without any pre-ordained results.”

An indictment handed down Thursday alleges Greitens took a photo of a fully or partially nude woman without her consent and transmitted it to a computer. The alleged incident occurred in March 2015 as Greitens was preparing to run for governor.

Greitens has acknowledged having an affair hasn’t directly answered questions about whether took a photo.